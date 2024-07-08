NEET UG paper leak case: CBI arrests a man involved in manipulation from Latur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In another action in the NEET-UG controversy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a man from Latur. The arrested man has been identified as Nanjunethappa G. The CBI made the arrest after getting evidence against Dappa. He was involved in taking money from the candidates appearing in the exam by luring them to get more marks.

The arrest was made in connection with the Latur case which was earlier probed by the Maharashtra Police, the official said. The officials added that two government school teachers in Latur had demanded over Rs 5 lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to ensure their success in the medical entrance examination. The latest arrest marks the ninth arrest in the NEET-UG case.

So far 4 people have been arrested from Jahrkhand including, the Principal and Vice Principal of Oasis School, a designated centre of the NEET exam and a key conspirator. One each was arrested in Latur, Godhara and Dehradun. The CBI took over the case after the centre's direction. CBI is currently investigating six FIRs related to the case. While 5 FIRs were taken by it from individual states, it has registered one FIR by itself. The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

Notably, NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Supreme Court hearing on re-test pleas

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court heard over 30 pleas seeking cancellation of NEET-UG exam. Hearing the plea, the SC observed that the leak had certainly happened and the extent of it would be instrumental in deciding on a re-test. The Supreme Court listed the case for July 11 and asked the centre, NTA and CBI to file affidavits.

