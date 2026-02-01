NCP to exit NDA? Senior leader breaks silence amid reunion chatter with Sharad Pawar faction The buzz over NCP's merger has been going on for a while, with NCP(SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar claiming that Ajit Pawar wanted a reunification and the two had decided that an announcement regarding this would be made on February 12.

Mumbai:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will continue to remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), clarified party's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Dattatray Tatkare on Sunday, amid speculations of party's merger with NCP(SP). Tatkare, a Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Raigad constituency, further asserted that his party will continue on the path laid by Ajit Pawar.

"Whatever people may say, our stand is clear. We will take forward the party and the ideology given by Ajitdada. We are firm on this position," Tatkare told reporters at party office in Mumbai. "We are with the NDA and will remain with the NDA. This was a well-thought-out decision taken by Ajitdada."

The buzz over NCP's merger has been going on for a while, with NCP(SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar claiming that Ajit Pawar wanted a reunification and the two had decided that an announcement regarding this would be made on February 12. It must be mentioned here that the NCP split happened in 2023 after Ajit Pawar decided to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Tatkare's defends Sunetra Pawar's swearing in ceremony

Meanwhile, Tatkare on Sunday also defended Sunetra Pawar for taking oath as deputy chief minister within three days of Ajit Pawar's death. The Maharashtra NCP president said the decision was taken in the interest of the state and also to strengthen the party.

"There is nothing wrong in her taking the oath to stabilise Maharashtra and to fulfil Ajit Pawar's vision of a developed state," the Raigad MP said, while adding that everyone has been given the right by the Constitution to express their views and opinions.

Sunetra, 62-year-old, was sworn in as deputy chief minister at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat. Later, Sunetra was allocated three portfolios: the excise department, sports and youth welfare, and welfare and minorities development. All these departments were previously held by Ajit Pawar.

