'I will never be able to repay Ajit Pawar's debt': NCP leader Nawab Malik

After BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified his party's stance of not campaigning for NCP leader Nawab Malik due to his alleged links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, Malik on Friday (November 1) stated that, as a member of the Muslim community, he is an easy target for accusations of terrorism.

"The allegations of terrorism and underworld connections against me are baseless. It is easy to label a Muslim leader as a terrorist," Nawab Malik said in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

Mahayuti govt did not want me to contest

During the interview, the NCP leader and party candidate from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency also detailed over how certain individuals in the Mahayuti government did not want him to contest the upcoming assembly elections. He stated that baseless allegations were being made against him to prevent him from running in the election. "I am accused of money laundering, not terrorism," Nawab Malik added.

'Ajit Pawar defended me'

Additionally during the exclusive interview with India TV, Malik also expressed his gratitude to party chief Ajit Pawar, who openly supported him. "Ajit Pawar ji defended me; I will never be able to repay his debt," he remarked.

Further, he also clarified that he did not align with Ajit Pawar out of fear of imprisonment. He stated, "I am never afraid of going to jail. I am who I am. I am not one to say something to someone’s face and something else behind their back. Whatever we say publicly reflects our stance."

'The public wants me to win'

Moreover, the NCP leader stated that the public wants him to win the polls. He shared that he fully expected candidates to be fielded against him. "In every election, there has been opposition from within the party. Such circumstances have always been present. Despite all kinds of opposition, we will win this election. The public wants me to win," he said.