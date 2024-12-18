How Navy's speedboat collided with Neelkamal ferry near Gateway of India in Mumbai: Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai ferry accident.

A joyride to Mumbai's Elephanta Island turned into a tragic disaster when a speedboat crashed into a passenger ferry near Gateway of India on Wednesday. The incident sparked panic among passengers who were taken aback by this sudden collision. The footage of the crash, showing the speedboat ramming into the side of the Neelkamal ferry, has gone viral. The ferry, which was carrying around 85 passengers capsized near Elephanta Island. As of now, two people have been confirmed dead and five are said to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing their search and investigation into the incident

How the accident happened?

Local BJP MLA from Uran, Mahesh Baldi, shared the details of the tragic incident. According to him, the ferry departed from Mumbai for Elephanta Island around 3:30 pm. While en route, a Navy speedboat, which was patrolling the area, lost control and collided at high speed with the Neelkamal ferry which was carrying passengers.

Baldi explained that his friend, Ajay Koli, who was aboard another boat nearby, quickly reached the sinking ferry and rescued the passengers. His timely intervention helped minimise casualties, the MLA said. While 77 passengers were rescued, some are still missing, and search and rescue operations are ongoing, he added. Baldi also raised the issue in the state assembly, and the Chief Minister assured that all possible help would be provided to the victims. He confirmed that the government and the Navy would conduct investigations into the incident.

Deputy CM Shinde takes stock of situation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to expedite the rescue operations, which were launched by the Indian Coast Guard and local police. "Deputy CM Shinde took information about the rescue operations from the Mumbai City and Raigad District Collectors. Giving instructions to speed up the rescue operations with the help of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard and local fishing boats, Deputy Chief Minister Mr Shinde told the system," Deputy Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

