Navi Mumbai Airport to start domestic flight from March, international from April this year

In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai Airport is set to start domestic flight operations in March this year while international flights will start in April. The flight commencement at the airport would reduce the pressure of rising passenger traffic on Mumbai International Airport.

Earlier on December 29, the airport conducted its first flight test. During the test, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft landed successfully at runway 26/08 of the airport, paving the way for securing an aerodrome licence to start commercial operations.

As per tradition, the IndiGo aircraft got a water cannon salute after landing successfully.