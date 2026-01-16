Nashik Municipal Corporation Results: BJP takes big lead, Sena-NCP alliance trail behind in city Nashik Municipal Corporation Results: The Counting for the Nashik Municipal Corporation began at 10 AM as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats.

Nashik:

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a strong lead in the Nashik Municipal Corporation as per trends during the counting of votes in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation. The BJP took a lead in 27 seats, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance trailed behind.

As per the trends, the Shinde Sena took a lead in 11 seats, while the NCP faction of Ajit Pawar took a lead in three seats. Congress led in four seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in two seats with Independent candidates ahead in four seats as per the trends. The counting for the Nashik civic polls began at 10 AM for the 122 seats on Friday, January 16.

The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 35 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats, Congress on six, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on five, while Independents and other candidates won four seats.

Meanwhile, results for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

More to follow...