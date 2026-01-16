Live Nashik Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting of votes gets underway in civic body polls Nashik Municipal Corporation Results Live: The counting of votes began at 10 am at the Nashik Municipal Corporation, with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The parties are in a big tussle for power in the city.

Nashik:

The counting of votes for the Nashik Municipal Corporation began at 10 AM on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 35 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats, Congress on six, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on five, while Independents and other candidates won four seats.

Meanwhile, results for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.