Nashik Municipal Corporation Results Live: The counting of votes began at 10 am at the Nashik Municipal Corporation, with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The parties are in a big tussle for power in the city.

Nashik:

The counting of votes for the Nashik Municipal Corporation began at 10 AM on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 35 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats, Congress on six, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on five, while Independents and other candidates won four seats.

Meanwhile, results for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

 

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Counting of votes underway Nashik Municipal Corporation

    The counting of votes in the Nashik Municipal Corporation has begun as the clock has ticked 10 AM. The parties are battling it out for power in the city

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How many Corporations went for polling in Maharashtra?

    The 29 municipal corporations on which ciic body polls were held are Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What happened in Nashik Corporation last time?

    Elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation were last held in February 2017. Out of 122 seats, BJP emerged as the largest party, having secured 66 seats. NCP won 36 seats, Shiv Sena 6, Congress 6 and Independent 5.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How many seats in Nashik Municipal Corporation? What was voter percentage?

    The Nashik Municipal Corporation has 31 wards and 122 seats for which the elections were contested. A total voter turnout for the 2026 civic polls in Nashik was 56.67%. In the previous election (2017), the turnout was 61.60%. This time, there has been a drop of around 5%. All eyes are on who will be affected by the lower turnout.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Nashik Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting to begin at 10 AM

    Counting of votes for the Nashik Municipal Corporation is set to get underway at 10 AM IST. The voting for the Nashik Municipal Corporation along with 28 other civic bodies took place on January 15 and the counting will begin shortly from now.

