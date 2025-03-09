Mumbai: Four workers die of suffocation in water tank of under construction building, one hospitalised The fire brigade was called in to rescue the labourers. All of them were taken to JJ Hospital. While four were declared dead, one was under treatment.

In an unfortunate incident, four workers died of suffocation in a water tank of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Nagpada. Meanwhile, one worker was under treatment in a hospital. The incident occurred around 12:29 pm on Sunday at the Bismillah Space building on the Mint Road in Nagpada.

As per the information, the five contractual workers were cleaning the water tank of the construction building, which had fainted inside due to suffocation. The Mumbai Fire Brigade of the BMC was called. The police, BMC, and fire brigade swung into action, and all the workers were taken to the JJ Hospital. The CMO of the JJ Hospital said that four labourers were declared dead.

The identities and other information regarding the incident are awaited.