Mumbai: Two dead after fire erupts on third floor of commercial building in Andheri Firefighters managed to rescue two individuals who were found unconscious inside the affected office. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Mumbai:

At least two people died after a fire broke out in a commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri East area on Wednesday evening, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The incident occurred in the Chandiwali area. According to fire brigade officials, the blaze erupted in an office located on the third floor of the Tex Centre’s Narayan Plaza building, a ground-plus-four-storey commercial structure on Sakivihar Road. The fire was reported around 6.54 pm and was initially classified as a Level-I (minor) fire.

Two found unconscious, declared dead at hospital

Firefighters managed to rescue two individuals who were found unconscious inside the affected office. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagvan Pitale (30), who was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, and Sumant Jadhav (28), who was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that both victims were brought dead. Multiple emergency agencies were deployed to control the situation, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, electricity distribution staff, 108 ambulance services, and local BMC ward personnel.

Officials said the fire was confined to Unit No. 303 of M/s Neocell Industries, spread over an area of approximately 1,500 square feet.

Office equipment and wiring damaged

The blaze damaged electrical wiring and installations, a lithium-ion battery, office furniture, files, wooden partitions, glass windows, doors and the false ceiling, officials said. Firefighters said cooling operations were continuing late into the evening to prevent any flare-ups. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.