Queen of the Jungle returns! Mumbai’s iconic toy train ‘Van Rani’ set to roll again in July Mumbai toy train: The Forest Department is working diligently to complete final preparations for the official inauguration of Van Rani, set for late July 2025. The train’s revival is being hailed as a celebration of Mumbai’s cultural legacy.

Mumbai:

After a four-year-long hiatus, Mumbai’s beloved mini train, Van Rani (Queen of the Jungle), is all set to return to the tracks at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). First launched in 1974, the toy train has been a cherished memory for generations of children, families, and nature lovers. Its operations were halted in 2021 after Cyclone Tauktae caused extensive damage. Now, with a brand-new avatar and modern upgrades, Van Rani will once again chug through the lush forest trails, rain or shine.

What’s new in the all-new Van Rani?

Revamped track and bridges

The entire 2.3-kilometre track has been freshly laid out. Fifteen bridges along the route have been rebuilt to ensure a safe and smooth ride for passengers.

Modern vistadome coaches

A brand-new battery-powered toy train unit has been added to SGNP’s fleet. With transparent roofs and large windows, the Vistadome-style coaches promise an exciting, immersive journey, especially for children and tourists. A successful trial run was conducted on June 30, followed by a full-capacity test on July 5.

Upgraded stations

The Krishnagiri station has been fully renovated, including its building, platform, and ramps.

At Teen Murti station, the platform construction is complete, and the station shed is expected to be ready by July 25.

Beyond a train ride: An eco-educational experience

Van Rani’s comeback isn’t just about nostalgia- it’s also an effort to promote eco-tourism and environmental awareness.

The journey will include-

Educational panels on forests and wildlife

Scenic views of the deer park

Insights into SGNP’s rich biodiversity

Grand relaunch expected by end of July 2025

The official inauguration is scheduled for late July 2025, with the Forest Department working actively to finalise preparations. The revival of Van Rani is seen as a tribute to Mumbai’s cultural heritage and a unique initiative to reconnect younger generations with nature.

Old memories rekindled, new adventures await

As the Queen of the Jungle prepares to whistle back to life, it promises not just a ride through the forest, but a journey through time, emotion, and discovery. Van Rani is back, and she’s more magical than ever!