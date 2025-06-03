Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in water taxis soon: Check route, travel time, other details The Maharashtra government will soon launch an electric water taxi service connecting South Mumbai’s Radio Club Jetty to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The service aims to cut travel time between the two cities to just 40 minutes, and offer a sustainable alternative to road travel.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government is set to introduce an electric water taxi service connecting South Mumbai's Radio Club Jetty near the Gateway of India to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The initiative aims to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately 40 minutes, offering a sustainable alternative to the 60–75-minute road journey via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Key features of the proposed service

Route and duration: The water taxis will operate between the Radio Club Jetty in Colaba and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, cutting travel time to around 40 minutes. Eco-friendly vessels: The service will use electric boats designed to reduce pollution and provide a quieter, more sustainable commuting option. Infrastructure development: Terminal and jetty construction will be carried out in phases. The Maharashtra Maritime Board will oversee the development of the terminal near the airport. Integration with existing transport networks: The water taxi service is part of a broader strategy to improve multimodal connectivity to Navi Mumbai International Airport. Authorities plan to integrate it with the Mumbai Water Metro and ensure easy transfers to buses, metro lines, and trains.

Government initiatives and approvals

A high-level meeting chaired by Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane was held to discuss the implementation. Officials have been instructed to begin planning, draft infrastructure proposals, and obtain the necessary permissions from the Airport Authority of India.

Legal clearance for jetty construction

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea challenging the construction of a passenger jetty and terminal between the Gateway of India and the Radio Club in Colaba. With this legal hurdle cleared, the Maharashtra Maritime Board can now move forward with the project.

The water taxi service is expected to ease traffic congestion, support eco-friendly mobility, and improve access between Mumbai and the new Navi Mumbai airport.