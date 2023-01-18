Student with earphones plugged in dies after being hit by train in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Wearing earphones while walking is always a dangerous affair

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding train near Gumgaon railway station in Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, Gurav came to Gumgaon from Takalghat village, where she was staying with a relative, by a bus in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Aarti Madan Gurav, originally hailed from Satona village in Bhandara district. She was a student of Wainganga Engineering College in Dongargaon in Nagpur.

The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an oncoming train.

Some people raised an alarm, but the woman was unable to hear their voice as she had earphones plugged in, and was run over by the speeding train, they said.

The police registered a case of accidental death.

(With PTI input)

