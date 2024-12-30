Mumbai robbery: Two men brandish gun and knife, steal jewellery items worth Rs 1.91 crore from shop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a shocking incident, two persons robbed a jewellery shop in the Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai after brandishing a gun and knife, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday. The robbers took gold and silver items worth Rs 1.91 crore.

According to the Agripada police station officials, the incident took place on Sunday in the Saat Rasta area. The official said, "The two accused tied up the owner and staff, assaulted them and fled after stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.91 crore."

He further said that the Crime Branch is also probing the case parallelly and has formed 5-6 teams to arrest both the accused. The police said that the complaint was lodged by the shop owner Bhavarlal Dharamchand Jain and accordingly a case was registered.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police said that a 55-year-old member of a criminal gang accused of robbery and murder bid in Maharashtra's Palghar was arrested from Jalna district. The arrested accused evaded capture for 21 years.

The accused, Baburao Anna Kale, a Pardhi gang member had concealed his identity to evade arrest. He was apprehended on December 20 after being traced to a house at a farm in his native village Valkhed under Partur taluka in Jalna, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)