Mumbai: Road cave-in at Kalpana Chawla Chowk in Borivali West | Video Mumbai: As a precautionary measure, police officials swiftly moved in to secure the spot. Barricades were set up around the damaged portion of the road to prevent any accidents or mishaps. Authorities have urged motorists to avoid the stretch until repair works are carried out.

Mumbai:

A portion of the road at Kalpana Chawla Chowk, located under the Suman Nagar bridge in Borivali West, Mumbai, caved in early this morning (September 25). The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 6:45 am, creating a large depression in the middle of the busy junction.

Location of the cave-in

Kalpana Chawla Chowk is a prominent spot in Borivali West, often witnessing heavy traffic during peak hours. The cave-in was reported right in the center of the square, making the area unsafe for commuters and posing risks to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Immediate police action

As a precautionary measure, police officials swiftly moved in to secure the spot. Barricades were set up around the damaged portion of the road to prevent any accidents or mishaps. Authorities have urged motorists to avoid the stretch until repair works are carried out.

Traffic and safety concerns

While no casualties have been reported so far, the incident raises concerns over road safety and infrastructure maintenance in the city, especially in areas prone to heavy monsoon showers and waterlogging. Traffic diversions are expected in and around the affected zone until the issue is resolved.