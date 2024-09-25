Mumbai rains: Several local trains delayed, vehicular movement affected as heavy downpour lashes city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Mumbai local train services were disrupted due to rains

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city and its neighbouring districts, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" for Thursday. Traffic on roads also crawled while local trains ran behind schedule. Several local trains, which is considered the lifeline of the city, were delayed due to incessant rains. Passengers in a huge number were seen waiting for their train at the railway stations.

Two flights diverted due to rains

Officials said two flights were diverted and seven flights had to make a go-around at Mumbai airport due to inclement weather.

Vehicular movement affected

Traffic on roads also crawled while local trains ran behind schedule. Several suburbs of Mumbai have been receiving significant rain from Wednesday afternoon, with Mulund and its surroundings experiencing the heaviest rainfall, inundating low-lying areas.

Heavy showers have been lashing the island city from the evening, slowing down road traffic due to water-logging and poor visibility. Local train services were also delayed due to rains, said officials.

In its latest warning, issued at 5.30 pm, IMD predicted “extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places” in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

The Met department has issued a red alert for Palghar and an orange one for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune for September 26. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said a trough runs from north Konkan to south Bangladesh across a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood extending to the middle tropospheric level tilting southwards with height.

"This will lead to fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa during the week," she said. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra during September 25-27.

