Mumbai rains: Are local train services still hit after torrential downpour? | Details

Mumbai rains: Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed on Thursday after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning.

Local train services, which are known to be the lifeline of Mumbai, have also resumed and are running normally. According to Central railway CPRO, on the main line trains are 3-4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and a few cautions.

As local trains stopped between Kurla and Thane stations on the Central line, thousands of commuters were stranded at CSMT and other stations, while there were traffic jams in various places. The Central Railway's chief spokesperson said on Wednesday said there was waterlogging between Vidyavihar and Mulund on UP and DOWN slow lines, and on DOWN lines between Bhandup and Nahur.

The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday.

Woman dies

In the aftermath of heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 25), a 45-year-old lady drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri. The incident occurred at around 9:20 pm near gate number 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, BMC officials said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.