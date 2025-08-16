Mumbai rains: 2 dead in landslide in Vikhroli; IMD issues red alert for more showers | Video Mumbai witnessed its highest single-day rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD reporting 53 mm of rain recorded at the Colaba observatory. Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the Santacruz station also reported significant rainfall, logging 50 mm during the same period.

Mumbai:

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday amid orange and red alerts issued in several areas of the city by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Incessant downpour has led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.

As many as two persons were killed, two left injured in a landslide in Vikhroli West after soil and stones from a nearby hilly area fell onto a hut. The injured have been undergoing treatment at Rajawadi hospital.

Mumbai police issues advisory

The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory for the citizens, urging them to refrain from unnecessary travel amid the weather department’s Orange alert for more showers.

“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,” the post read.

Red, Orange alerts in Mumbai and Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alerts in Mumbai and Thane for Saturday. On Friday, a Yellow alert was in place for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. In Palghar, heavy rain is expected to begin on Sunday and continue until August 19. Raigad and Ratnagiri are also under an Orange alert, with heavy rain likely in these areas through next Tuesday.

Waterlogging in several parts of city

Heavy rain has left several parts of the city reeling under severe waterlogging. Areas including Vashi, Kings Circle, Gandhi Market, Andheri, Kurla and Chembur have been completely inundated. Railway tracks have also been filled with water.

BMC issues emergency contact number

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also cautioned citizens to adopt requisite safety measures and avoid unnecessary travel amid rain fury. The civic body has also issued an emergency contact number.

"The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai. Mumbaikars, if not necessary, please avoid stepping out of home. In case of any need, please contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Main Control Room at 1916 for assistance and official information," the post read.

SpiceJet issues advisory

Amid rain and low visibility, Indian airline operator, SpiceJet, has issued a travel advisory for the travellers.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status,” the advisory read.

Mumbai records highest single-day rainfall in August

Mumbai witnessed its highest single-day rainfall on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting 53 mm of rain recorded at the Colaba observatory. Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the Santacruz station also reported significant rainfall, logging 50 mm during the same period.

According to the IMD, the widespread rainfall across parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, was triggered by a low-pressure system situated over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.