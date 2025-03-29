Mumbai Police asks landlords to provide tenant details online, effective from March 31 The preventive notification mentions that the action is being taken on the speculation that subversive or anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas to cause breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday asked landlords in the city to furnish details of tenants online. This order will come into effect from March 31 to May 29 and comes in the backdrop of apprehensions about anti-social elements seeking hideouts.

Such kinds of tenants could pose grave danger to human life and damage to private or public property, it added. "It is necessary that some check should be put on landlords or tenants so that terrorist or anti- social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray etc. Immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same," the order stated.

It further added, “Each landlord or owner or persons dealing in property business of any house or property, hotel, loge, guesthouse, musafirkhana etc who has let, sub-let or rented out any accommodation shall immediately furnish the particulars on the citizen portal of Mumbai police,"

If the tenant is a foreigner, then his name, passport details etc must be furnished, failing which action will be taken, an official said.

Police arrest 17 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

In a crackdown against illegal immigrants, the Mumbai Police have arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals for living illegally in India after they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship. The arrests were made by Shivajinagar and RCF police, who are now conducting further investigations.

A senior officer informed that in a recent meeting, instructions have been passed to all states and UTs to investigate the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as umbrella cases and identify the persons who have helped the illegal immigrants in obtaining documents to generate Aadhar and other documents pertaining to the citizenship of India.

(With inputs from PTI)