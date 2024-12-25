Mumbai: Minor girl dies, three injured as RCC water tank burst in Nagpada area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai: Minor girl dies, three injured as RCC water tank burst in Nagpada.

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl died and three others, including a minor, were injured today (December 25) after a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) water tank burst at the BMC staff colony in Nagpada area of Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in Siddhart Nagar's BMC colony in Nagpada. The temporary tank was installed for constructing SWM staff quarters by the Aashray Yojana Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Four people, including two minors, were injured and rushed to a nearby Faujiya hospital. A nine-year-old girl was declared as brought dead, while three others are in stable condition, an official said.

The injured are being treated in a private hospital. All injured and dead belong to contractor staff.

"All the injured and the deceased were contractor staff," he said, adding that water pressure was the prima facie cause behind the incident. The incident, reported by the Mumbai Police control room, occurred around 5:43 pm.