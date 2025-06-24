Mumbai Metro services affected as plastic sheet falls on overhead wire, passengers express concern This is the second time during the monsoon that the Metro One services was affected due to a sheet falling on the overhead wire. On June 16, a similar incident had occurred near the Azad Nagar station.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Metro services on Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line were on Tuesday affected during evening peak hours after a plastic sheet fell on the overhead wire near Versova station, an official said. In the meanwhile, passengers expressed concern over the matter.

The plastic sheet, blown from a nearby construction site, was removed and the services resumed after some time, the Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.

The latest incident took place at around 7 pm, disrupting services and causing crowds at stations to swell, said a commuter, adding that there was a heavy rush at Andheri station to board a train to Ghatkopar.

Currently, Mumbai has four operational Metro corridors. The 11.8 km long Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova is one of the busiest metro corridors of the financial capital of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)