Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at scrapyard in Mankhurd | Video

Visuals show massive blaze erupting from the scrapyard

A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at a scrapyard in Mumbai's Mandala Area of Mankhurd. As of now, no causalities have been reported. As per the official update, 8 fire engines and 8 water tankers rushed to the spot. The incident was reported after a blaze erupted in the godown near Ayyappa temple in Mandala locality around 7 pm.

Level 2 fire reported

The visuals shared by the locals show a massive blaze erupting from the Kural scrap godown. The fire brigade declared it as a Level 2 fire. Mumbai fire brigade was called at 7:08 pm. Agencies including police, fire brigade and ward staff reached to the place of incident. Since no injuries are reported so far, the situation is being taken under control. Watch visuals below.

Similar fire incident earlier this year

A similar incident was reported in May also when fire broke out at scrap yard at Mandala, Mankhurd (W) at around 6 pm. Back then, the fire confined to wood stock, wooden planks, scrap materials, temporary huts, plastic materials, rubber stock, electric wiring, electric installations, containers, etc, in an area of about 20,00,000 square feet on an open ground.

Ghaziabad fire incident

Two siblings were charred to death after a mosquito repellent stick kept under their bed ignited a fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. Arun (16) and Vishnu (14), who lived in the Prashant Vihar area of Loni died on Sunday due to the shocking incident. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Suryabali Maurya, said the teenagers had complained of mosquito bites on Saturday evening after which their mother Santosh lit a mosquito repellent stick and placed it under their bed.

At around 2:30 am on Sunday, Santosh and her husband Neeraj, who were sleeping in an adjacent room, noticed smoke coming out of their children's room.

Parents alarmed the neighbors and police and fire stations were informed. However, the neighbours broke open the door and managed to douse the flames. The charred siblings were rushed to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where doctors declared them dead.