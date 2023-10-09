Mumbai: Man beaten to death at bar during food parcel brawl

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A case has been registered against two accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man lost his life after he was allegedly beaten by two people at a hotel-cum-bar in suburban Chembur in Mumbai. The arguments between the 22-year-old victim and the two accused were triggered over getting a food parcel, police said on Monday.

Accused fatally attacked the victim

The two accused fled the spot after the incident. However, they were later arrested for fatally attacking the victim on Sunday. Police said an argument broke out between the victim, Anil Randive, and two men at the bar on who among them would take the food parcel first.

Duo attacked victim with a kada or metal wristlet

The duo started thrashing Randive and one of them hit the victim's head with a kada or metal wristlet, an official said.

A case has been registered against the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (Punishment for murder), he said, adding that further investigation is underway.