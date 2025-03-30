Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway halts mega traffic block today | Check routes details Mumbai local train updates: Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla, as well as between Panvel and Vashi, during the mega block period. Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel via the Thane-Vashi/Nerul section from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Mumbai local train updates: The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will now not operate a mega block on its suburban sections on March 30 (Sunday), to undertake crucial engineering and maintenance work. The block will not going to impact services on both the Central and Harbour lines, which will eventually not lead to train diversions and cancellations. Central Railway posted on X and said, "The special midnight block between Kalyan-Badlapur (for girder de-launching) and at Neral (for commissioning of Electronic Interlocking) on 29/30 March 2025 has been CANCELLED."

Suburban trains affected by the block will now run as per their proper routes and schedules. Mail and Express trains diverted earlier will also follow their regular paths.

No impact on 'Central Line Services'

Thane-Kalyan Slow Lines (11:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Down Slow/Semi-Fast Trains: Services departing Mulund between 10:43 am and 3:53 pm will not be diverted to the Down Fast line between Mulund and Kalyan, halting at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivli stations. These trains will arrive at their destinations on schedule.

Up Slow/Semi-Fast Trains: Services departing Kalyan between 10:36 am and 3:51 pm will not be diverted to the Up Fast line between Kalyan and Mulund, halting at Dombivli, Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, and Thane. They will not be re-diverted to the Up Slow line at Mulund and are expected to arrive at their destinations on time.

Thane Locals: These services will operate on the Down Slow line. All slow services departing from or arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm will experience a delay of approximately 10 minutes.

No impact on 'Harbour Line Services'

Kurla-Vashi Harbour Lines (11:10 am – 4:10 pm)

Down Harbour Line: Services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel departing CSMT between 10:34 am and 3:36 pm will remain operational.

Up Harbour Line: Services from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi towards CSMT departing between 10:16 am and 3:47 pm will also be operational.

Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla, as well as between Panvel and Vashi, during the mega block period. Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel via the Thane-Vashi/Nerul section from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Why 'mega block' necessary from time to time?

The mega block is essential for infrastructure maintenance and passenger safety. Commuters are generally advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the railway administration during this period.