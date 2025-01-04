Mumbai local train update: Central, Western Railway announce 5-hour mega block on Sunday | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Mumbai commuters relying on local train services this Sunday, January 5, 2025, may face disruptions as the Central and Western Railway have announced mega blocks on key routes for engineering and maintenance work.

Central Railway mega block

The Central Railway has scheduled a block on the Main Line (UP & DOWN between Matunga and Mulund) from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm and the Harbour Line (UP & DOWN between Panvel and Vashi) from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

Key changes

DOWN Slow Line Services: The trains departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:14 am and 3:52 pm will be diverted onto the DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. These trains will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund. After which, they would be re-diverting onto the DOWN slow line at Mulund. They are expected to arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP Slow Line Services: Trains departing from Thane between 11:07 am and 3:51 pm will be diverted onto the UP fast line at Mulund. These services will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion before re-diverting to the UP slow line at Matunga. These trains will also run 15 minutes late. The Central Railway urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly. "Please check train schedules during this period and plan your travel accordingly," it stated.



Western Railway mega block

The Western Railway has also announced a Jumbo Block of five hours on the UP and DOWN slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on January 5.

All UP and DOWN slow line trains will operate on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled, while others will be short-terminated or reversed at Bandra or Dadar stations.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, confirmed that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a blockade of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station.

Commuter advisory

Passengers travelling on Sunday are advised to anticipate delays and cancellations. It is recommended to check the revised train schedules in advance and make alternate travel arrangements if necessary.