I.N.D.I.A alliance meet in Mumbai to discuss strategies for Lok Sabha election, seat-sharing | LIVE UPDATES

Ahead of the third meeting of the INDIA alliance, CPI General Secretary D Raja today said that the primary objective of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation, the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and federalism. D Raja said, "The country is in great trouble and is facing multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS."

