I.N.D.I.A alliance meet in Mumbai to discuss strategies for Lok Sabha election, seat-sharing | LIVE UPDATES

I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting 2023 LIVE UPDATES: A new logo for the I.N.D.I.A alliance is also likely to be launched. A total of 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.

Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Updated on: August 31, 2023 13:12 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a joint press conference of the opposition parties

I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 (September 1). The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and seat sharing in the states. A new logo for the I.N.D.I.A alliance is also likely to be launched. A total of 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23, and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. 

  • Aug 31, 2023 1:06 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Even China will step back seeing I.N.D.I.A alliance's advance: Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Monday that even China will step back from the border after seeing the way with which I.N.D.I.A alliance has been moving forward. "As the opposition's INDIA alliance advances, seeing our power, China will start stepping back from borders," said MP Sanjay Raut.

  • Aug 31, 2023 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I.N.D.I.A alliance aims to save Constitution of India: Sitaram Yechury

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:56 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary arrives in Mumbai

    RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary arrives in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). He said, "Like-minded opposition parties will work together to take the country forward. INDIA bloc will be expanded and more parties will join us in the coming time..."

     

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav arrives in Mumbai for 3rd meeting of Oppn bloc | VIDEO

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:45 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi leave from Delhi airport to attend Opposition bloc meet

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Mumbai to attend Opposition bloc meet

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Meeting to discuss alliance strategies for LS polls 2024

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nitish Kumar to leave for I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will leave for Mumbai at around 2:00 pm. on Thursday to attend the third meeting of the INDIA opposition alliance. Nitish Kumar will be accompanied by JD-U national president Lalan Singh and state minister Sanjay Kumar Jha. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are already in Mumbai since the last two days for the meeting. During the third two-day meeting which will begin on Thursday, the selection of a president, convener and other posts will be decided. Sources have said that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will be given the charge of president post while Nitish Kumar will be appointed as national convener of INDIA. Besides them, 11 regional conveners will also be appointed. Other agendas, including a seat-sharing formula, will be discussed on Friday.

  • Aug 31, 2023 12:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Objective of I.N.D.I.A alliance is to fight collectively and defeat BJP to save nation: D Raja

    Ahead of the third meeting of the INDIA alliance, CPI General Secretary D Raja today said that the primary objective of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation, the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and federalism.  D Raja said, "The country is in great trouble and is facing multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS."

    Adding further, he said that the INDIA alliance is confident that the BJP government will be removed from power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. “CPI General Secretary D Raja says, "The primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation, save the Constitution, save democracy, and save secularism and federalism. And the country is in great trouble. The country is in multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS combined. That is the primary objective of the opposition coming together. We are confident that the BJP will be removed from power,” he said.

