I.N.D.I.A alliance meet in Mumbai to discuss strategies for Lok Sabha election, seat-sharing | LIVE UPDATES

I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 (September 1). The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and seat sharing in the states. A new logo for the I.N.D.I.A alliance is also likely to be launched. A total of 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23, and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.