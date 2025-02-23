Mumbai: Hit-and-run cases 38 per cent of all fatal crashes on roads in 2023, says report Mumbai hit-and-run cases: Many of these pedestrian deaths occurred at the intersection of the Sion-Panvel Highway, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, and Worli seaface junction, the data mentioned.

Mumbai hit-and-run cases: The hit-and-run incidents accounted for 38 per cent of all the fatal crashes on Mumbai roads in 2023, and the majority of the victims, at 54 per cent, were pedestrians, as per a report published by the city traffic police. Occupants of two and three-wheeler vehicles and pedestrians were the majority of the victims in the road crash deaths here in 2023, an official on Sunday (February 23) said quoting the data.

Mumbai reported 374 deaths in 351 road crashes in 2023, marking a 39 per cent decrease since 2015, as per the report which comprised an in-depth analysis of the accident data of that year. Among those deaths, two and three-wheeler occupants comprised 48 per cent and pedestrians 40 per cent, said the report published recently by the Mumbai Traffic Police in association of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

Males continued to account for most of the deaths at 82 per cent, with those in the 20-39 years age group making up the largest number of fatalities among the males at 47 per cent, as per the data. Most of the motorcyclists who died in road accidents were in the 20-29 years age group, the official said citing the data.

Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road registered the most deaths

Hit-and-run incidents caused 38 per cent of all the fatal crashes, and majority of victims, 54 per cent, were pedestrians. The intersection of the Western Express Highway (WEH), Sion-Bandra Link Road and Baiganwadi signal junction witnessed most of the deaths and injuries, the official said. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road registered most deaths and injuries per kilometre. There were 10 deaths per kilometre in 2023 on those roads, according to the data.

Besides reducing speed limits, enhancing enforcement of clasped motorcycle helmets, seat belts, creating more walkable streets, safer pedestrian and cycle infrastructure were the measures suggested in the report to check such incidents.