Mumbai gets first woman Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) as Arti Singh takes charge Arti Singh has been appointed as the first woman Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) in the Mumbai Police, marking a significant shift in the city's security setup. Singh, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, has previously held key positions, including Commissioner of Police in Amravati.

Mumbai:

IPS officer Arti Singh has been appointed as the first woman Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) of the Mumbai Police, marking a significant milestone in the force's history. Singh, a Maharashtra cadre officer, is currently serving at the rank of Inspector General (IG) in Mumbai and has previously held several key positions, including Commissioner of Police in Amravati city and Superintendent of Police in Nashik Rural.

Singh, who also headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Badlapur case, has extensive experience in both administrative and operational policing. She has earlier served as the Special IG (Admin) at the DGP office in Maharashtra and as the Additional Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, bringing a wealth of experience to her new role.

Until now, the Mumbai Police had five Joint Commissioners overseeing law and order, crime, administration, traffic, and economic offences. The city’s intelligence operations were managed by the Special Branch, traditionally led by an Additional Commissioner (DIG rank) who reported to the Joint Commissioner (Law and Order).

However, with this new appointment, the Special Branch will now be headed by a Joint Commissioner (IG rank) for the first time, reflecting a significant upgrade in the city’s intelligence capabilities. According to an official, the decision was taken in light of recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, underlining the need for a more robust intelligence framework.

Strengthening intelligence gathering

The Special Branch, tasked with monitoring city activities, tracking sleeper cells, and gathering crucial intelligence, will now have a more direct line to the Police Commissioner, allowing for quicker decision-making and better coordination with senior officials. An official noted that this structural change is expected to strengthen the city's intelligence-gathering efforts, providing more effective oversight and timely action against emerging threats.

Meanwhile, the position of the Additional Commissioner in the Special Branch remains vacant, currently overseen by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), further highlighting the ongoing overhaul aimed at bolstering Mumbai's internal security framework.