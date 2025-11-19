Mumbai: Fire engulfs flat in residential building in Vidyavihar area; dousing operations on

Advertisement
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has declared it a level-II or major fire call.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Mumbai:

A massive fire engulfed a flat in a residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavihar area on Wednesday. Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and dousing operations are underway.  

As many as eight fire engines are working to douse the flames. As per the preliminary information, nobody was injured in the incident.

The Civic body's disaster management control room received a call about a fire in a fifth-floor flat of the Kohinoor City building at 4.59 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has declared it a level-II or major fire call.

 

