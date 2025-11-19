Mumbai: Fire engulfs flat in residential building in Vidyavihar area; dousing operations on As many as eight fire engines are working to douse the flames. As per the preliminary information, nobody was injured in the incident.

Mumbai:

A massive fire engulfed a flat in a residential building in Mumbai's Vidyavihar area on Wednesday. Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and dousing operations are underway.

The Civic body's disaster management control room received a call about a fire in a fifth-floor flat of the Kohinoor City building at 4.59 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has declared it a level-II or major fire call.