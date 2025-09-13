Mumbai: Historic Elphinstone Bridge closed for demolition to make way for new double-decker connector Mumbai: The current Elphinstone bridge is 13 meters wide and supports just 1.5 traffic lanes in each direction. It will be replaced by a modern double-decker structure designed to significantly enhance east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

Mumbai’s bustling neighbourhoods of Parel, Lower Parel, Bharatmata, and Prabhadevi have bid farewell to the iconic Elphinstone Bridge, which was built 125 years ago. The bridge was officially closed to traffic at midnight on September 12, as part of a major redevelopment project led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Demolition and redevelopment plans

The century-old Elphinstone Bridge is being dismantled to construct a modern 4.5-kilometer-long double-decker bridge named the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector. This new elevated corridor will connect Mumbai’s two major sea bridges- the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Atal Setu- creating a seamless, signal-free link to ease traffic congestion across the city.

Delayed start due to public Opposition

Although the demolition was initially planned for April, repeated protests from local residents and shopkeepers delayed the process. Concerns were raised about the potential decline in property values and the displacement of families living near the bridge. Shop owners also fear negative impacts on their businesses once the reconstruction is complete. Despite the opposition, authorities proceeded with the closure and demolition to keep the project on track.

Impact and future outlook

The bridge not only served as a vital east-west link over active railway lines but also connected important neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals, and commercial areas, facilitating the daily commute of over 5 lakh people. The new double-decker bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time across these crucial city zones. The redevelopment plan includes rehabilitating affected residents within the same locality to minimise disruptions.

This transformational infrastructure project marks a significant step towards modernising Mumbai’s transport network and addressing its growing traffic challenges. However, balancing development with the concerns of local citizens remains a delicate and ongoing challenge.

Demolition begins on historic Elphinstone Bridge

The demolition of Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB), a crucial east-west link connecting the Parel and Prabhadevi neighbourhoods, commenced on Friday evening. This British-era structure, over 112 years old, is being dismantled to facilitate its reconstruction as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Traffic management and closure notification

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a formal notification about the bridge closure on Thursday, accompanied by a detailed alternative traffic management plan. Initially scheduled for closure in April, the demolition was postponed due to concerns about severe congestion, especially affecting nearby localities such as Dadar, Lower Parel, Curry Road, and Bharatmata. To minimise disruption, a phased approach and diversion routes have been planned for smooth traffic flow.

Features of the new double-decker bridge

The current Elphinstone bridge is 13 meters wide and supports just 1.5 traffic lanes in each direction. It will be replaced by a modern double-decker structure designed to significantly enhance east-west connectivity across Mumbai. The lower level will consist of a 2+2 lane carriageway facilitating traffic between Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Road. The upper level will also feature a 2+2 lane carriageway connecting traffic from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL).

Sewri-Worli elevated connector: A key link in Mumbai’s road network

This elevated connector will span 4.5 kilometers and serve as a vital link between the northern and southern coastal road networks on Mumbai’s west coast. Once completed, it will seamlessly connect two landmark sea bridges- the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Atal Setu- greatly improving traffic flow and reducing travel times for thousands of commuters daily. The project is part of broader efforts to modernise Mumbai’s infrastructure and tackle chronic traffic congestion issues.