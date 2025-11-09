Mumbai: Drone spotted near Uddhav Thackeray’s residence 'Matoshree', Shiv Sena-UBT raises security concerns Mumbai: The sighting of an unknown drone near Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshri residence has raised the security alert levels in the area, reflecting growing concerns about unauthorized aerial surveillance of political leaders.

Mumbai:

An unidentified drone was seen hovering outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, 'Matoshree', in Mumbai on Sunday morning (November 9). Security personnel stationed at Matoshree noticed the drone and immediately informed Thackeray. The drone, flying close to the residence, was also recorded on video. Shiv Sena (UBT) suspects that the drone could be used for surveillance on Thackeray and plans to file an official complaint with the police to investigate the matter. The origin and operator of the drone remain unknown.

Mumbai Police clarify drone activity

Responding to the concerns, Mumbai Police stated that drone operations were being conducted in the BKC and Kherwadi areas with permission from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The drones were being used for authorised survey purposes, and the police urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation regarding the incident.

Security sensitivity and ongoing monitoring

The drone sighting near Matoshree has heightened security alert levels around the residence, showcasing the growing concerns over unauthorized aerial surveillance of political figures. Authorities continue to monitor the area closely and are investigating the incident to ensure the safety and privacy of prominent leaders.​