One dead, eight injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel, causing BEST bus to crash in Mumbai

Hours after nine individuals were injured when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into them, allegedly after a drunk passenger inside the bus pulled the steering wheel from the driver during an altercation, one of the female victims admitted to the ICU succumbed to her injuries.

The Kalachowki Police, under whose jurisdiction the accident occurred, shared details about the death of one of the two women who suffered serious injuries and were admitted to KEM hospital after the accident, which occurred on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Lalbaugh area.

About the incident

Significantly, the bus was proceeding to Rani Laxmibai Chowk from Bhatiya Baug when a drunk passenger, in an inebriated state, got into an argument with the bus driver. As the verbal altercation escalated, the accused, grabbed the steering wheel and threw the vehicle off balance.

Officials from the Kalachowki police station, speaking about the incident, said that by the time the driver regained control of the steering wheel, the bus had already hit nine passersby and damaged three vehicles, including two bikes and one car.

Accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police said that the accused (the drunk passenger) identified as Datta Shinde has already been taken into custody late Sunday night, and further investigation into the incident is underway.



