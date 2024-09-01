Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar shot dead in Pune.

Maharashtra news: The former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead in Pune today (September 1). He sustained five gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Former Pune municipal corporation corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by some unidentified persons who also attacked him with sharp weapons on Sunday night, police said. He was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) before the Pune civic body was brought under state administrator. The incident occurred in Nana Peth area of the city.

"Five rounds were fired at Vanraj Andekar. He was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to the KEM Hospital. As per the primary information, Andekar suffered multiple sharp weapon injuries. Further details will be given in due course," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

Andekar's body has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for postmortem.

Vanraj Andekar was elected as a corporator in the 2017 Pune Municipal Corporation elections. His family has a notable political and criminal history: his mother, Rajashree Andekar, and uncle, Udaykanta Andekar, both served as corporators, and his sister, Vatsala Andekar, was the Mayor of Pune. The Andekar gang, led by Suryakant Andekar, has a long history of criminal activities including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and more.

Despite a period of reduced influence, recent gang tensions and a failed attempt on the life of Atul Kudale have reignited violence. The gang's declining dominance and internal frustrations have been cited as factors contributing to the recent violence.