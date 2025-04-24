Mumbai: BMC plans new 'Town Hall Gymkhana' building with glass dome on rooftop near CSMT Mumbai: The proposed Town Hall Gymkhana will also house a civic auditorium, besides a rooftop cafeteria, two-level basement parking for around 60 vehicles, and an overall design that complements nearby heritage structures in scale and aesthetics.

A new viewing gallery will be constructed as part of a new 'Town Hall Gymkhana' building to come up opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai to provide a panoramic view of the iconic structures around. The viewing gallery, to be accessed via capsule glass lifts, will be located on the rooftop of the proposed building, and it will also be covered with a glass dome. The tender process for the project has already been initiated, the BMC said in a release on Wednesday (April 23).

The facility will allow people to enjoy panoramic views of the iconic heritage structures, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the BMC headquarters. Currently, there is a ground-level viewers' gallery at the junction opposite the CSMT and BMC buildings. The proposed gallery will be located on the rooftop of the Town Hall Gymkhana building, which will be developed in place of the long-closed BMC Gymkhana building.

Until now, there has been no structured facility offering an elevated, uninterrupted view of this architectural ensemble. The new gallery is expected to fill that gap, serving as both a civic landmark and a tourist destination.

What facilities will be there at Town Hall?

The proposed Town Hall Gymkhana will also house a civic auditorium, besides a rooftop cafeteria, two-level basement parking for around 60 vehicles, and an overall design that complements nearby heritage structures in scale and aesthetics.

The BMC also has plans to build a new, modern sports complex for its employees near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse at 'Tulsiwadi' in Central Mumbai. The facility will include indoor courts, a gym and a swimming pool, ensuring continued access to recreational amenities for the civic staff.

