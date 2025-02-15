Mumbai Atal Setu to remain shut for 14 hours for marathon on Sunday: Check timing, traffic advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Atal Setu to remain shut for 14 hours on Sunday.

Mumbai Atal Setu Latest Update: Mumbai’s Atal Setu will be closed to all traffic movement for a total of 14 hours on Sunday. The closure of the Atal Setu will start at 11 PM on Saturday, January 15 and will continue until 1 PM on Sunday. The move has been taken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to allow a marathon to take place along the 21-km bridge, which is the longest sea bridge in India connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The marathon will start from 4 AM to noon on Sunday, starting at Sewri in Mumbai and finishing at Chirle in Navi Mumbai. During the marathon time, all vehicles, apart from those involved in the marathon and emergency services, will not be permitted on the bridge. However, the normal traffic is expected to resume after 1 PM.

Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Check details

In this regard, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory and said the commuters heading towards Navi Mumbai, Pune or the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) are advised to use alternative routes during the closure.

Police said the Sion-Panvel Highway and Thane-Belapur Road are expected to witness heavier traffic, and delays should be anticipated.

During the marathon, the traffic police and MMRDA officials will be deployed at key locations to manage diversions and assist commuters.

Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Check restriction

As per the Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory, there will be no entry for vehicles from Shivdi towards the descent ramp at Shivaji Nagar, Ulwe, or from Shivaji Nagar, Ulwe, towards the ascent ramp at Shivdi, Mumbai.

There will be no entry for vehicles on Mumbai to Pune descent ramp, Pune to Mumbai ascent ramp, Nhava Sheva to Mumbai ascent ramp, Mumbai to Nhava Sheva descent ramp.

Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Check alternative routes