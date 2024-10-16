Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Three dead after fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Andheri, Mumbai

Three dead after fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Andheri, Mumbai

A fire erupted on the 10th floor of Riya Palace in Andheri West, Mumbai. Firefighters are battling the blaze with no reported casualties so far. Two individuals were injured and taken to the hospital. Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: October 16, 2024 10:19 IST
Mumbai Andheri
Image Source : X/@ANDHERILOCA Three dead after a fire breaks out in a 14-storey building in Andheri, Mumbai.

Riya Mahal, a 10-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri West, caught fire this morning. Firefighters and emergency services arrived at the scene and are trying to get the blaze under control. So far, no casualties have been reported, although two people have been hospitalised with injuries. More information is awaited from doctors.

Emergency response mobilised

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded with several fire brigades including fire engines, hydrants, turntable ladders and an ambulance. The fire is confined to a single residential flat, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Further innovations are expected

The fire department and medics are at the scene, and more updates will follow as more information becomes available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement