Mumbai-Amravati express collides with truck at Bodwad station | Video

Mumbai: A truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division, between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections, on Friday (March 14). The incident took place when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing, leading to the collision.

Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said, "...Today morning, in Bhusawal division at Bodwad Station, train no 12111 which was running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati had an incident. A truck had unauthorisedly crossed the track at a location which was closed...There has been no injury...But because of this incident, there has been disruption to the traffic, and the traffic has now been restored and trains are being run. The incident happened around 4.30 am and the traffic has now been restored."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.