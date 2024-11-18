Mumbadevi elections: Will Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC break Congress candidate Amin Patel's winning streak?

Mumbadevi Assembly Election 2024: The Mumbadevi Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, as ruling Mahayuti fielded a young leader Shaina NC. As part of a special arrangement. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson was given a ticket by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. She joined the Shiv Sena just ahead of elections in October this year. Congress leader Amin Patel, who won the seat trice - in 2009, 2014 and 2019, once again in the race. This seat was previously held by the BJP until Congress wrest the constituency in assembly elections 2009. This time, the Congress and the Shiv Sena are the main parties in the constituency. The Mumbadevi Assembly constituency is a bastion of Congress as it remained invincible on the seat in last three elections.

Key candidates

The key candidates for the Mumbadevi seat are Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Congress candidate Amin Patel and AIMIM's Mohd. Zaid Mansuri. Notably, the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP are jointly contesting the Maharashtra polls under Mahayuti, while the Congress is contesting with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Congress is fighting on 101 seats, Sena (UBT) on 94 seats and NCP (SP) on 88 seats as a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on the other side, in the Mahayuti, the BJP is contest from 152 seats, its ally Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena got 80 seats and Deputy CM Ajiit Pawar's NCP managed to get 52 seats.

Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency

Designated as constituency number 186, Mumbadevi is one of the six assembly constituencies in the Mumbai City district of Maharashtra. It is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five other assembly constituencies: Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill and Colaba. The postal code of the town is 400002.

Mumbadevi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,08,343 voters in the Mumbadevi constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 61,239 were male and 47,005 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender. 69 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mumbadevi in 2019 was 3 (3 men and 0 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mumbadevi constituency was 1,10,234. Out of this, 62,950 voters were male and 47,166 were female voters. There were 116 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mumbadevi in 2014 was 3 (1 men and 1 woman).

When will Mumbadevi vote?

The 2024 Assembly elections in Mumbadevi are scheduled for November 20 (Wednesday). Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23 (Saturday).

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress candidate Amin Patel defeated Pandurang Ganpat Sakpal of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 23,655 votes (22.33%). Patel was polled 58,952 votes with 54.87% vote share. Sakpal got 35,297 votes with 32.85% vote share.

In the 2014 Maharashtra elections, Congress leader Amin Patel defeated BJP leader Atul Shah from the Mumbadevi Assembly seat by 8,513 votes (7.78% margin). Patel got 39,188 votes with 35.55% vote share, while Shah bagged 30,675 votes with 27.83% vote share.

