Muktainagar Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting begins, will SHS's Chandrakant Patil wins voters trust?

Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024 Result: Vote counting has been started, with the Muktainagar constituency emerging as a key battleground. This constituency, which was part of the second phase of voting on November 20, is set for a high-stakes contest in the 2024 elections.

Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

The state has a total of 288 assembly constituencies, including this one. Along with other five segments, Muktainagar constituency is a general assembly seat within Jalgaon district, falling under the Raver Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency isn't reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs), making it an open seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024

The Muktainagar constituency in Maharashtra was conducted in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state. The list of the candidates and their party names who are contesting for the Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024 is given below.

Party Candidate Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar Adv. Khadse Rohini Eknathrao Shiv Sena Chandrakant Nimba Patil Maharashtra Navnirman sena Anil Baburao Gangatire All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Jafar Ali Maksud Ali Bahujan Samaj Party Anil Gambhir More Independent Arjun Tulshiram Patil Peoples Party of India (Democratic) Ashok Baburao Jadhav Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Sanjay Pandit Bramhane

What happened in 2019 and 2014 Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, independent candidate Chandrakant Patil won the Muktainagar seat with a margin of 1,957 votes. He was polled 91,092 votes with a vote share of 46.42%. He defeated BJP candidate Rohini Khadse, who got 89,135 votes (45.43%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Rahul Patil stood third with 9,751 votes (4.97%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,96,220.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Ganpatrao Khadse won the Muktainagar seat with a margin of 35,768 votes. He was polled 9,708 votes with a vote share of 46.67%. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Patil, who got 75,949 votes (41.38%). NCP candidate Arun Patil stood third with 6,499 votes (3.54%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,83,527.