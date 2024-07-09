Monsoon: Schools in Pune, Mumbai to remain shut today due to heavy rain; IMD issues red alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Waterlogged street following rains in Mumbai

Monsoon: In the wake of massive rainfall in Mumbai and Pune, the administration has ordered the closure of schools on Tuesday (July 9) in both the cities, officials said. While BMC declared holiday for all schools in Mumbai in view of heavy rain warning issued by IMD, Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase made the announcement to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools. However, the school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration.

The Collector has also urged the residents to exercise caution, avoid tourist activities at waterfalls and step out of homes only if necessary.

Mumbai schools closed

There is no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Due to the alert, BMC declared holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9.

"BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," BMC PR Department said.

Besides the two cities, the Raigad District Collector has also announced a holiday for schools and colleges today after a red alert was issued predicting heavy rain.

"Due to a heavy rain warning (red alert) in Raigad district, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Raigad have been declared holiday on Tuesday, July 9th," said the Raigad collector office.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, had issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Monday.

IMD prediction for Maharashtra

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai till July 12.

IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal up to July 12.

University of Mumbai cancels exams

Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for today (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed, the University of Mumbai said, adding that the new dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the Harbour line track was operationalised at 4.30 am after the water receded, the Central Railway said on Tuesday.

"Main Line both fast and slow locals are running 2-3 min behind schedule and harbour line locals are running almost on time now," Central Railway, CPRO said.

(With ANI inputs)

