Two arrested for trying to enter Pune airport with fake tickets

Pune: At least two people were arrested at Pune's Lohegaon Airport for trying to board a flight using fake tickets, said officials. According to the reports, the accused Salim Golekhan and Nasiruddin Khan tried to board an IndiGo flight from Pune to Lucknow with fraudulent tickets on Sunday at around 4:00 pm.

The accused were arrested after they tried to enter the airport with fake tickets. The incident is currently under investigation by the airport police.

Man arrested with fake flight ticket

Earlier in July, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly entering the airport using a fake flight ticket. During interrogation, the man revealed that his two female relatives were travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and he wanted to ensure they had a smooth check-in process. To do so, he forged a fake ticket for a Mumbai-Nagpur flight.

The accused, identified as Usama Mohammad Anwar Momin, a resident of Bhiwandi, initially explained that he was at the airport to assist his relatives. After further questioning, the CISF authorities handed him over to the Sahar police for further investigation.

Similar incident at Madurai airport

As per the reports, last month, 100 passengers were denied boarding at Madurai Airport after presenting fake tickets for a flight to Ayodhya via Bengaluru. The tickets were reportedly issued by a travel agency. According to media reports, a total of 106 people had purchased tickets from this agency as part of a five-day package tour. Upon arrival at the airport, all passengers were denied entry due to the fraudulent tickets. The situation caused panic among the passengers, who were preparing for a pilgrimage and realized they had been scammed.

