'Mein toh shapath lene wala hun': Old video of Ajit Pawar's witty remarks during a press meet goes viral Apart from Ajit Pawar, others such as Vidip Jadhav, Pinki Mali, Sumit Kapoor, Shambhavi Pathak were on board, according to DGCA.

Baramati:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after the plane he was travelling in crashed while landing in Baramati in Maharashtra. Latest reports suggest that the plane was carrying five passengers at the time of crash. Apart from Ajit Pawar, others such as Vidip Jadhav, Pinki Mali, Sumit Kapoor, Shambhavi Pathak were on board, according to DGCA.

I will be taking oath tomorrow: Pawar

Amid these developments, an old video of Ajit Pawar is going viral on social media when Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar held a press conference. During this, the media asked whether Shinde and Pawar would take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Responding to the question, Ajit Pawar said, “Whether anyone else takes the oath or not, it is certain that I will be taking the oath tomorrow.” (Inka Shaam Tak Samajh Mein Aayega, Mein Toh Shapath Lene Wala Hun).

Aircraft accident will be probed: Shinde

Eartlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the death of his fellow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as sad and unfortunate and said the aircraft accident that claimed his life will be probed.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said that with Pawar's demise, he has lost his "elder brother" who not only served as his colleague in different cabinets but was also his deputy when he helmed the government from 2022 to 2024. "It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed," the former chief minister said.

Shinde says he lost his elder brother

"This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother," Shinde added, while describing it as a "dark day" for Maharashtra

Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after the aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

He recalled how Pawar, as the then finance minister, made fiscal arrangements when his government (in 2024) decided to roll out the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the state.

Shinde said Pawar was known to mentor juniors not by correcting their mistakes, but by teaching them how to prevent those mistakes from happening in the first place. He insisted that people's representatives study the long-term impact of their decisions on the lives of common citizens, the Sena leader added.

Also Read:

CCTV captures exact moment when Ajit Pawar’s plane crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati