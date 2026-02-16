Man dies 10 days after Vidhyavihar road crash; minor driver booked in Mumbai

New Delhi:

A 33-year-old man died ten days after a serious road accident in Mumbai’s Vidhyavihar area. The victim, identified as Dhrumal Patel, was riding a scooter with his wife when their vehicle was hit by a speeding car.

Both husband and wife were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the crash. Despite days of treatment, Dhrumal passed away on Sunday. His wife, Meenal Patel, remains in critical condition and is still fighting for her life.

Speeding SUV allegedly driven by minor

The accident took place on February 5 near Somaiya College in Vidhyavihar. According to police, a speeding Kia Seltos SUV rammed into the couple’s scooter, causing severe injuries.

Officials said the car was allegedly being driven by a minor at the time of the incident. The vehicle is registered in the name of Valji Raja Bhushan, the boy’s father. Police have stated that the father is accused of allowing a minor to drive the vehicle.

An FIR had already been registered in connection with the accident. Following Dhrumal’s death, police said the case will now be upgraded with more serious charges under relevant sections of the law. The case has been registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station. Both the minor and his father are facing legal action.