Maharashtra: Woman falls into 20-feet pit after ground collapse in Chandrapur | VIDEO

A shocking incident occurred in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, where a woman fell into a 20-foot-deep pit after the ground beneath her collapsed. The collapse happened in the first room of a house in the Aamte Layout of Rayatwari Colliery, where the woman, Sangita Shivankar, was working. Her pet dog also fell into the pit with her.

Details of the incident

The house belongs to Suresh Madhav Shivankar and is located near a government coal mine. At around 12:30 PM today, the floor of the first room suddenly gave way, causing the pit to form. Sangita Shivankar fell into the pit and sustained injuries. She called out for her children, who alerted relatives and neighbours. The injured woman was rescued with the help of a ladder, but she suffered injuries to her arms and legs.

Community response and safety concerns

Following the incident, locals began removing furniture and belongings from the house to clear the area. The Ramnagar police arrived to manage the crowd and ensure safety. Residents are now fearful, as the collapse has highlighted potential dangers in the area.

Possible cause and previous incidents

It is suspected that the collapse might be related to an unsealed coal mine operated by Western Coalfields beneath the residential area. The full cause of the incident will be determined after further investigation. This incident has caused widespread alarm, recalling a similar event in the Ghugus city area, where an entire house fell into a 70-foot pit in a coal mining zone.

