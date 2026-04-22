Maharashtra to get three new expressways soon, CM Fadnavis grants approval, check project cost details

Mumbai:

Maharashtra will soon get three new expressways soon and in this regard, CM Fadnavis on Wednesday granted approval. He said instructions have been given to fix timelines for Nagpur-Gondia, Bhandara-Gadchiroli and Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressways, the CM said, adding that these projects are important to improve connectivity and promote industry in Vidarbha, and should be completed within six years.

These projects are important to improve connectivity

The Nagpur-Gondia expressway will be 162.57 km long with an estimated cost of Rs 19,582.19 crore. Land acquisition cost of Rs 3,162.18 crore has been approved. For the 94.241-km Bhandara-Gadchiroli project, Rs 931.15 crore has been cleared for land acquisition, while Rs 2,353.94 crore has been approved for land acquisition for the 204.799-km Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway.

State govt approves Mumbai Metro Line 5A

He also approved Mumbai Metro Line 5A (Phase I and II), borrowing for three expressway projects in Vidarbha, and works for the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela among other infra project proposals.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Infrastructure Development at Mantralaya. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior ministers and officials were present, an official statement said.

"Mumbai Metro Line 5A, Phase I and Phase II, with a total cost of Rs 18,130.55 crore, has been approved," the statement quoted the CM as saying. The 34.21-km corridor will have 19 stations. Phase I will run from Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka (Bhiwandi), and Phase II from Dhamankar Naka to Durgadi. The extended Line 5A will connect Durgadi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. "The project will benefit 69 lakh people in Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, and reduce travel time by 40 to 50 per cent," Fadnavis said.

State govt prepares for Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela 2027

Fadnavis also asked officials to take up the works for the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela 2027 on priority. "A proposal worth Rs 1,063 crore for Phase II works has been approved to provide better facilities to devotees," he said.

The works include parking, water supply, electricity, health services, solid waste management and a central control system, the official release said. Approval was also given to raise loans from Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for land acquisition.