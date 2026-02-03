Maharashtra shocker: Groom murders friend hours before wedding over unpaid Rs 1.5 lakh debt, held A groom in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly killed his friend just hours before his wedding over a Rs 1.5 lakh debt dispute. The victim had threatened to disrupt the ceremony if the money was not returned.

Mumbai:

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Beed district, a groom allegedly murdered his friend just hours before his wedding fearing that an ongoing dispute over a Rs 1.5 lakh loan would disrupt the ceremony. Police said the crime took place on Sunday night and the accused was arrested the following day. The victim was identified as Chand alias Guddu Tamboli (30). He was found brutally killed on Monday morning on the outskirts of Khokarmoh village in Shirur Kasar tehsil. According to investigators, Chand had lent Rs 1.5 lakh to his friend Atiq Tamboli and had been insisting on repayment for several weeks.

Threat to disrupt wedding triggered the crime

Police said Chand had warned that he would appear at Atiq's wedding venue on Monday and create a scene if his money was not returned. This reportedly alarmed Atiq, who feared humiliation on his big day. A local crime branch official said that the groom, upset and desperate, decided to silence his friend permanently.

Accused bludgeoned the victim

On Sunday night, Atiq allegedly called Chand to a secluded location and killed him by smashing his head with a stone. He then fled from the scene, leaving the body behind. The murder came to light when residents spotted the victim lying near the village boundary the next morning. It is to be noted here that the police have launched a probe using technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs. The accused was traced and arrested in Beed city late Monday night. He has been booked for murder and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: Pankaja Munde's helicopter develops technical snag in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar