Maharashtra shocker: Farmer forced to sell kidney after Rs 1 lakh debt ballooned to Rs 74 lakh

Chandrapur:

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, where a farmer was reportedly forced to sell his kidney to repay debts by four moneylenders. The incident occurred in Minthur Village of Nagbhid.

Following the revelation, the police launched an investigation and arrested all four accused. A case has been registered at Brahmpuri police station against the moneylenders under charges of extortion and the Maharashtra Moneylending (Regulation) Act.

The victim, Roshan Sadashiv Kude, owns a four-acre farm. However, due to adverse conditions, farming did not yield sufficient income. He then started a dairy business by purchasing several cows. For this, he borrowed Rs 1 lakh in 2021 from four local moneylenders at an exorbitant interest rate of 40 per cent. Unfortunately, fate was not on his side, and the cows he bought died, causing his debt to increase.

Debt remained unpaid despite selling land, tractor

Unable to repay the loan on time, the moneylenders imposed heavy interest and daily fines. The initial loan of Rs 1 lakh surged to Rs 74 lakh. The moneylenders began visiting his home frequently. In an attempt to clear the debt, Kude sold part of his land, as well as his tractor and household belongings, yet the debt remained unpaid.

Surgery performed in Cambodia

One of the moneylenders reportedly suggested that Kude sell his kidney. An agent then took him to Kolkata for medical examination, after which the surgery was performed in Cambodia, and his kidney was removed. He received Rs 8 lakh in return.

Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mumakka stated that the farmer had taken the loan from the moneylenders in April 2021. Interest was compounded on the loan, and despite paying back installments continuously for three years, he was forced to sell his kidney in October of the previous year. He further added that a case has been filed against the moneylenders and the probe was underway.

The accused moneylenders facing charges of illegal lending include Kishor Bawankule, Manish Ghatbandhe, Laxman Urkude, Pradeep Bawankule, Sanjay Ballarpure, and Satyavan Borkar.

(Reported by Milind Dindewar)