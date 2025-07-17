Maharashtra: Seven killed in car-motorbike collision in Nashik district Maharashtra road accident: Police and emergency responders promptly arrived at the scene and began a rescue operation. However, despite their swift action, seven individuals were found dead on the spot, while two others, critically injured, were immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

Nashik:

A tragic road accident claimed seven lives and left two others seriously injured late Wednesday night in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Thursday. The collision occurred near a nursery on the Vani-Dindori road, close to Dindori town.

Police alerted minutes before midnight

Authorities were alerted at 11:57 pm and rushed to the scene. On arrival, they discovered that both the car and motorcycle involved in the crash had plunged into a small roadside canal, a police official confirmed.

When police reached the spot, they found both vehicles had fallen into a small canal by the roadside. Police confirmed that seven individuals lost their lives in the crash, while two others were critically injured.

Upon receiving the alert, police teams and other emergency services rushed to the location and launched a rescue operation.

Rescue operation launched immediately

Police teams and other emergency services swiftly reached the location and launched a rescue operation. Despite their efforts, seven people were declared dead at the scene, while two survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.