Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane appeals people to buy jhatka meat from 'Malhar' certified shops Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday launched the Malhar Certification portal and urged people to not buy mutton from shops without this certification. He added that these shops will be 100 per cent owned by people of Hindu community.

Nitesh Rane, the minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet, has announced the launch of 'Malhar Certification, ' a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops which are exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community.

On Monday, the minister said that outlets would be 100 per cent operated by Hindus and appealed to people to buy meat from such certified shops. Notably, 'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

On Monday, he took to X and said, "Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. MalharCertification.com has been launched on this occasion."

He added that with this Malhar Certification, the Hindu community will have "access to their rightful mutton shops," which will be 100 per cent managed by Hindus. He further added, "No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere."

He appealed to people to use the Malhar certification as much as possible. He also appealed not to buy mutton from shops which do not have this certification. "These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered," the minister said.

(With PTI Inputs)