Maharashtra Cabinet: How will power-sharing formula look like with Devendra Fadnavis as CM? Details

In the latest development in the Maharashtra government, a possible formula has been decided by Mahayuti. According to information from reliable sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party will keep the post of CM as well as the Home Ministry and Speaker. Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will keep the Deputy CM, Deputy Speaker, while Shiv Sena will also have Eknath Shinde as Deputy CM, Urban Development, Revenue, besides the Chairman of the Legislative Council. The cabinet can have 43 ministers.

While the BJP will have the lion's share of 21 seats, Shinde's Shiv Sena will get 12 and Ajit Pawar 10. According to information, the first meeting of the State Cabinet may be held immediately after the swearing-in on and the date of the special session of the Assembly will be decided and informed to the Governor.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

On Tuesday, the first in-person meeting since their discussions in Delhi last week for government formation with Fadnavis meeting caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence Varsha.

Meanwhile, preparations were in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony to be held on Thursday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters.