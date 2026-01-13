Advertisement
  Live Maharashtra municipal election 2026 LIVE: Campaigning to end today, parties make final push

Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on January 15. Today is the last day of campaigning, giving all political parties one final opportunity to reach out to voters. All parties have already put their full strength into the election campaign.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations, and today marks the final day of campaigning. To ensure smooth polling, the state government has declared a holiday on Thursday. In Mumbai, 1,700 candidates are in the fray for the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the State Election Commission, voting for the 2026 civic polls will be conducted from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on January 15. The results will be announced on January 16. 

Follow the thread for all the latest updates: 

Live updates :Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026

  • 11:56 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Do not like this, I have a secular mindset': Ajit Pawar condemns 'communal remarks'

    Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today condemned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections (BMC) being given a 'communal angle.' As he reaffirmed that he has 'a secular mindset', he said that in such a diverse country like India, everyone is equally a citizen. "I do not like this at all, I have a secular mindset. The ideology of Ambedkar does not teach us this. I just have to say that our country is so big, and those who stay in this country are all Indians. If someone is committing treason against the country, action should be taken against them, and they should be given the death penalty, a new law should be made," Ajit Pawar told ANI. 

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Fadnavis reaffirms BMC will remain under marathi leadership

    Ahead of the elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made strong remarks about Marathi identity, asserting that the civic body's leadership would remain in Marathi hands. Countering Opposition claims over threats to the "Marathi manush," Fadnavis said it was not the Marathi community but certain political forces whose existence was at stake, underscoring that Maharashtra belongs to all Marathi people, not any single group. "It's not the Marathi manush whose existence is in danger. It's you whose existence is at stake. I want to say this again that you are not the whole Maharashtra. You are not the only Marathi here. I want to reiterate that only Marathi person will be at the helm of affairs in BMC. Only Marathi will lead," Fadnavis said.

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra municipal election LIVE: 1,700 candidates in fray for BMC elections

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced that around 1,700 candidates across 227 wards are participating in this election. The BMC Commissioner further declared that the civic body is fully prepared to conduct the municipal elections. "BMC is all prepared to conduct these elections. Voting will be held on 15th January and counting on 16th. There are 227 wards in total. 1700 candidates are contesting," said Gagrani.

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Corruption increasing in PCMC; need to clean city: Ajit Pawar

    With the campaigning for the Maharashtra local body polls set to conclude today, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar has repeated the charge of being large scale corruption in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), decrying how one of the richest corporations is having so much graft, with the basic facilities not reaching the people. Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, said that the locals have been facing problems regarding the tanker mafia in their area, which does not allow them to get proper water facilities. Similarly, multiple children are also indulging in criminal activities, Pawar said, while pollution, clean roads, and clean water is not being worked on.

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CM Fadnavis to hold roadshows in Pune and Nagpur

    On the final day of election campaigning in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a roadshow in Nagpur from 11:30 am, during which he will ride a motorcycle himself. Later, at 1:30 pm, the Chief Minister will address a campaign rally in Pune.

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mumbai will emerge like a dream world: Govinda

    While speaking at an event in Raipur, Bollywood actor Govinda commented on the upcoming BMC elections and said, "I have told Shinde sahab and Fadnavis ji that Mumbai will emerge like a dream world. The time has come for it to become that dream world." Notably, Govinda was named among Shiv Sena's star campaigners for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. 

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Jan 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra municipal election LIVE: Last day of campaigning today

    All 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will go to the polls on January 15. As a result, today marks the final day of campaigning across all these regions. With the campaign period coming to an end, every political party is making a full-fledged effort to maximise its outreach to voters.

