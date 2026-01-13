The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations, and today marks the final day of campaigning. To ensure smooth polling, the state government has declared a holiday on Thursday. In Mumbai, 1,700 candidates are in the fray for the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the State Election Commission, voting for the 2026 civic polls will be conducted from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on January 15. The results will be announced on January 16.
Follow the thread for all the latest updates: